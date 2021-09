(WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are responding to a double fatality on KY-1389 that happened between a school bus and a car in Hancock County.

Trooper Corey King says that there are no reports of injury on any of the kids on the school bus.

KSP advises drivers to avoid the area as all lanes are expected to be shutdown for the next three hours.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and we will update when we learn more.

This is a developing story.