KSP looking for help to identify duo

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – UPDATE: KSP says they have identified the people in the photo, but no arrests have been made yet.

The Kentucky State Police released several images of two people they believe stole concrete monuments from a business in Daviess County Saturday morning.

Troopers need your help identifying the couple below

These two stole various concrete monuments around 7am this morning at Bluegrass Ornamental Concrete located 9600 block of US431 in Daviess Co

KSP Post 16: 270-826-3312@14News @WEVV @WEHTWTVWlocal @OwensboroMI @OwensboroTimes pic.twitter.com/6GgsSePRes — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) June 20, 2020

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)

