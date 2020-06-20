KSP looking for help to identify duo

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – UPDATE: KSP says they have identified the people in the photo, but no arrests have been made yet.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Kentucky State Police released several images of two people they believe stole concrete monuments from a business in Daviess County Saturday morning.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case
- Harmonie Park will reopen for holiday weekend after flooding
- Western Kentuckians ask for unemployment insurance help
- Together Tri-State 06/29