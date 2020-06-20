KSP looking for help to identify duo

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – UPDATE: KSP says they have identified the people in the photo, but no arrests have been made yet.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Kentucky State Police released several images of two people they believe stole concrete monuments from a business in Daviess County Saturday morning.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)

