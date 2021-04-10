KSP: Man life-flighted after flipping vehicle during police chase

MCLEAN CO, Ky (WEHT) – A man was life-flighted to an Evansville, Indiana hospital after his vehicle overturned.

Kentucky State Police say they attempted to pull over a speeding driver just before 2 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Central City. Police say the driver refused to stop and continued east, taking the Central City exit. The driver, later identified as identified as Michael Blalock, 20, of Falls of Rough, continued into McLean County where his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Officials say Blalock’s injuries are not life-threatening. Charges are pending at this time.

A passenger was also taken to a Madisonville hospital for treatment of his injuries.

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)