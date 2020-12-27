KSP: One person in custody after pursuit in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person was taken into custody after a pursuit in Daviess County Sunday night.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says a vehicle crashed at Millers Mill Road and Old State Road following the police chase.

We’re told the pursuit started on Salem Drive in Owensboro. The suspect had to be tased while being arrested.

We’re working getting more information.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)