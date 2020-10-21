KSP Posts participating in drug take back day

Ky. (WEHT) — All Kentucky State Police posts are participating in the National Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Take Back Program Saturday.

The event allows safe disposal of unused medications.

KSP says anyone who drops off medications should contact the post upon arrival and wear PPE. A trooper will meet them outside and collect their medication for immediate storage and disposal.

Indiana State Police posts are also participating on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)