HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is offering periodic reminders to drivers to ensure the safety of the public in the name of traffic safety checkpoints.

KSP says these checkpoints will allow the agency the opportunity to periodically concentrate efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will increase safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

KSP Post 16 serves Henderson, Daviess, Union, McLean, Ohio and Hancock Counties.

For a list of Post 16 road check locations, visit KentuckyStatePolice.org.