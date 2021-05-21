KSP release identities of 3 people found dead at Ohio County home

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police have released the identities of three of the four people found dead at a home in Ohio County Wednesday. They are Hunter Owings, 20, of Centertown, Nora Owings, 44, of Beaver Dam, Calvin Leisure, Jr, 66, of Beaver Dam.

The forth victim discovered in the burned building has not yet been identified nor the manner of death.

This all happened on the 5700 block of Highway 62 just outside McHenry. Three bodies were found Wednesday afternoon, and the fourth found Thursday inside a burned down building.