PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville is continuing the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened on February 4 in Webster County.

According to a release from KSP on Thursday, Chief Todd Jones with the Providence Police Department responded to a welfare check near the 1200 block of KY-109, also known as Princeton Street. Officials say 32-year-old Nathan Cranfield of Henderson was found sitting in a disabled vehicle off the side of the roadway and an altercation ensued and Cranfield brandished a firearm. The release says Chief Jones discharged his firearm, striking Cranfield.

Officials say Chief Jones administered life saving techniques until emergency services arrived. Cranfield was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Chief Jones was placed on administrative leave in accordance with Providence agency policy.

This is an ongoing investigation