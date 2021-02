HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police say after receiving several tips, they believe they have found the commercial vehicle that struck Michael “Andrew” Dowd, who was found along I-69 earlier this month. There is no word yet if they have identified the driver.

KSP says it’s possible that the driver did not realize they struck a pedestrian and may have suspected they struck an animal or object.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)