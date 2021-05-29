KSP says suspect in Owensboro hotel shooting captured in Florida

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police say the man involved in a shooting at an Owensboro hotel Monday has been captured.

Sandy “Slim” Thompson was captured in Florida on Saturday by Broward County Sheriff’s deputies.

Thompson has been on the run since Monday after authorities responded to a report of a stolen car at the parking lot of Wingfield Inn and Suites on West Parrish Ave.

Police say after they found him in a room on the second floor, he pointed a gun at officers at the hotel and that shots were fired by one officer towards Thompson, who was not struck. Trooper Corey King says Thompson then jumped out of a window of the hotel room and fled towards the Airport/Bittel Road area.