KSP searching for missing Philpot teen

PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky State Police is searching for missing Philpot teen Alexis Ijames, 15. Ijames was last seen around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning and has not been seen since.
Ijames is 5’3”, 115 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts, possibly carrying a teal and gray Under Armour backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-826-3312 or their local law enforcement agency.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)
