KSP: SLOW DOWN! Two police cruisers hit while helping others

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King tweeted Thursday night about the impending danger facing drivers, saying all of I-69, Audubon Parkway, US 60 by-pass and parts of I-165 are solid ice.

🚨HENDERSON Co🚨



I can’t stress it enough…if you have to get out….SLOW DOWN!



Thankfully the trooper working a wreck was outside of his cruiser when a driver ran into the back

You never know what’s on the other side of the hill.. always be prepared to stop@kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/zClL8COIJ4 — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) January 6, 2022

He also urges everyone to slow down after a trooper’s cruiser was hit Thursday night. The trooper was luckily not in the car at the time and was not injured.

11pm last night, a trooper working a wreck on I-69 in Henderson Co was struck by another car who lost control on the ice

The tpr was inside of his car and taken to the hospital

It is believed he sustained a concussion

That’s 2 @kystatepolice 🚔struck in 5hrs#StayHome if u can pic.twitter.com/2KL2GnkCBs — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) January 7, 2022

Friday morning Trooper Corey King tweeted that another KSP vehicle was hit Thursday around 11 p.m., this time with the trooper inside.

King says the trooper went to the hospital with a possible concussion.

Both troopers had stopped to assist with wrecks when their cruisers were hit.