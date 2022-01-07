KSP: SLOW DOWN! Two police cruisers hit while helping others

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky State Police

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King tweeted Thursday night about the impending danger facing drivers, saying all of I-69, Audubon Parkway, US 60 by-pass and parts of I-165 are solid ice.

He also urges everyone to slow down after a trooper’s cruiser was hit Thursday night. The trooper was luckily not in the car at the time and was not injured.

Friday morning Trooper Corey King tweeted that another KSP vehicle was hit Thursday around 11 p.m., this time with the trooper inside.

King says the trooper went to the hospital with a possible concussion.

Both troopers had stopped to assist with wrecks when their cruisers were hit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories