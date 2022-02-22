MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigators are still looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Webster County on February 4, KSP says.

KSP says Nathan Cranfield was released from an Indiana hospital. KSP says Cranfield was extradited to Kentucky and was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Police Officer.

KSP says that Cranfield was lodged at the Webster County Detention Center. The “Booking” office in the Webster County Detention Center has told Eyewitness News that Cranfield has already been released.