KSP warning drivers after rash of catalytic converters are stolen

HENDERSON, KY (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are looking for clues as to who is stealing catalytic converters off vehicles in several western Kentucky counties.

Authorities say they have received several complaints from residents living in Henderson, Daviess and Ohio counties.

Investigators say they believe the suspects are driving a white van, but no other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)