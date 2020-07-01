Kunstfest 2020 Canceled

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — Kunstfest, New Harmony’s largest event of the year, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for the third weekend in September.

Organizers say they hope to be back in 2021.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

