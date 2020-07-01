Kunstfest 2020 Canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy MGN Online

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — Kunstfest, New Harmony’s largest event of the year, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for the third weekend in September.

Organizers say they hope to be back in 2021.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories