Kunstfest 2020 Canceled

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — Kunstfest, New Harmony’s largest event of the year, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The event was scheduled for the third weekend in September.
Organizers say they hope to be back in 2021.
(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)
