HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The annual New Harmony Kunstfest will return to New Harmony this weekend.

Every third weekend in September, the community holds one of the state of Indiana’s biggest celebrations of German heritage and art. Artists from across the region will sell and showcase their creations. There will also be plenty of entertainment, great food and learning opportunities as well.

Kunstfest will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Many local storefronts will also be open with special promotions during the festival.

You can find out more about the Kunstfest events schedule here. Brochures will also be available at event entrances and information booths.