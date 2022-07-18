KUTTAWA, Ky. (WEHT) Owners of a Lyon County, Kentucky marina, popular with some Tri-Staters, are assessing damage from a weekend storm.

Parts of Hu-B’s at Kuttawa Harbor are closed after a Sunday morning microburst damaged docks in the area.

“It hit right here on top of this marina, and we suffered quite a bit of damage,” said owner Wayne Breedlove.

The National Weather Service in Paducah reported the damage from a microburst that hit Kuttawa harbor just after 5:00 AM Sunday. Breedlove says more than 20 slips were damaged by the weather, and two boats were damaged. No one was injured

“We were in a scramble to make sure that the people that were on the boats were O.K. We had one boat that was unaccounted for. We actually found out later that that person had taken that boat out of the water on Saturday. That was fortunate,” he recalled.

“My friend called me and wanted to know if my boat was alright,” said Gary Bell, who owns a boat at the marina. He says he knew others who had boats on that dock, but none of their boats were damaged. He’s also thankful no one was hurt.

“They were on other docks with their friends. From what i know, all the boats that were docked there are all in good shape,” Bell said.

Breedlove says it’s the second time the harbor was hit by weather in recent years. The weekend damage, estimated to be more costly.

“Two years ago, we had a kind of microburst and it tore up about $750,000 worth of docks. This time, it’s probably twice that. We’re probably $1.5 million worth of damage,” he said.

Breedlove says he’ll meet with insurance adjusters soon, and says it could be at least three months before the damaged slips can be repaired. He also says while some parts of that dock are still closed, much of it remains open as repairs get underway.

