OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College says the auditorium inside the recently named Jack T Wells 77 Activity Center will be named the Marilyn and William Young Foundation Auditorium.

The foundation gave KWC a $250,000 grant and officials say they have long been a supporter of the college. The auditorium has theatre-style seating for up to 500 guests, a new state-of-the-art audio-visual system and can host all kinds of events.