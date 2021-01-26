KWC Online achieves national recognition for sixth straight year; business program in top 100

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned recognition as a 2021 Best Online Program by U.S. News & World Report. Wesleyan earned the national recognition for a sixth straight year. In addition, KWC’s online business program earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2021 ranking in the top 100 nationally.

U.S. News assessed schools based on four categories:

Engagement (35%)

Services and technologies (25%)

Faculty credentials and training (20%)

Expert opinion (20%)

In addition to Business Administration, the College also offers online degree programs in Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. For more information, visit Kentucky Wesleyan Online.

