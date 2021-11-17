KWC receives donation to name Panther Room

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College has named the Panther Room in the Jack T. Wells Activity Center for Dr. J. Charles Schertzinger and his wife Margaret after receiving a donation of $150,000.

Dr. Schertzinger has served on the Kentucky Wesleyan College Board of Trustees for over 20 years. He and Margaret were both inducted into the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019 for their dedication to the college.

In addition to the Panther Room, the college also said recent investments totaling $20,000 have been made to name several other Wells Center spaces, including the following: