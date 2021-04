OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design has been named as a 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic Design by BestColleges.com. Tuition costs, financial aid availability, general student success, retention and graduation rates were all ranking factors.

The Wesleyan online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design was also recognized in February by Study.com as fourth in the country among colleges and universities.