KY 109 over Tradewater River in Dawson Springs is open to traffic

Dawson Springs, Ky (WEHT) – A Hopkins County bridge is back open after several months of lane restrictions. Bridge repairs have been completed on KY 109 in Dawson Springs.

The project began on July 27 with a 10-ft. lane restriction in place for the majority of the project. A temporary signal and message boards were set up to control traffic while the bridge was being worked on.

Repairs included a new composite deck with repairs to the existing end bents and piers, and erosion control was placed along the end bents. The KY 109 bridge repairs were bundled with two other bridge projects in McLean and Ohio Counties. All three have now been completed.

The repairs are part of the Bridging Kentucky initiative, a program that improves the safety and soundness of bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

