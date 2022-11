WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky 1340 in Webster County has now reopened after undergoing major repairs.

Last month, a crack formed on the road surface on October 14, and escalated into a large sinkhole. The road was immediately shut down to traffic until crews were able to address the issue.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posted a photo of the completed work with a new section of road now in place.