KY 138 in McLean County to be closed for hours

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 138 in McLean County will be closed at the 8 mile marker for approximately 10 hours due to a an overturned tractor trailer.
The closure happened just before 4 p.m. after the crash occurred between KY 81 and KY 1589.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Business owner reacts to new KY bar and restaurant restrictions
- Teacher Locker opens
- Fallen utility poles close down part of US 60 in Henderson County
- Man arrested on arson charge after Owensboro fire
- Warrick County approves school reopening plans