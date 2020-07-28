KY 138 in McLean County to be closed for hours

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 138 in McLean County will be closed at the 8 mile marker for approximately 10 hours due to a an overturned tractor trailer.

The closure happened just before 4 p.m. after the crash occurred between KY 81 and KY 1589.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS