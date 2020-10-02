MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Repairs are scheduled for KY 336 in Hopkins County on Tuesday. The work will be between KY 2171/Hubert Reid Drive and Flat Creek Road.
Work is expected to last from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is expected to be completed the same day, weather permitting. Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Holy Trinity Church history being used to create new downtown Evansville park
- Listen to the full audio: Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released
- KY 336 scheduled for repairs
- Daviess County Public Schools meal pick up schedule
- More deaths reported at Woodmont