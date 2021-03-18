Three people dead, two others injured after KY 81 crash near Daviess/McLean county line

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT)- McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell says KY 81 North is temporarily closed in the area around Wallace Lynn Rd. and Glenville Loop, near the Daviess/McLean county line following a crash involving at least three or four cars.

A reconstructionist is on the way to the scene but McLean County Dispatch says the northbound lanes will be closed for hours. Trooper Corey King says three people have died in the crash and two others have been flown to the hospital.

There is also no word on what caused the crash. This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)