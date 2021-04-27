Ky. Ag Commissioner holds restaurant roundtable in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner was in Owensboro Tuesday to hear from local restaurant owners and lawmakers on the pandemic’s impact.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles is holding restaurant roundtables statewide. He has heard about some diners and restaurants having difficulty in finding enough workers.

Quarles says Kentucky can help these businesses by setting an official reopening date instead of Governor Andy Beshear’s plan to reopen when the state hits 2.5 million vaccinations.

Quarles says he plans to share findings from these statewide roundtables with Governor Beshear.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)