KY Agriculture Commissioner promotes “Ag Tag” program

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is encouraging people to help future farmers by buying special license plates. He was in Owensboro Friday morning promoting the state’s Ag Tag program.

Motorists who buy “Ag Tags” can make a voluntary donation of up to $10. More than $600,000 was raised last year through farmers and others buying farm vehicle license plates.

Donations are split equally among Kentucky 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and the Department of Agricultere for youth programs.

Quarles also promoted the program during stops in Muhlenberg and Logan Counties.