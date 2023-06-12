HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) recognized 67 talented and passionate educators during its meeting on June 7, and among them were educators from local counties.

The KBE says it honored educators who had received awards throughout the school year due to their talent and passion for professional growth and perfecting their craft.

“Our Kentucky state Board of Education often talks about how we love and value professional educators across the state. … We consider [them] to be our tribe and our people,” said KBE Chair Lu S. Young.

KBE says the 2022-2023 Content Area Educators of the Year include:

Daviess County Charlotte Buskill: Newton Parrish Elementary School (Owensboro Independent), Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award Matthew Constant: Owensboro Independent Schools, Kentucky Music Educators Association 2022-2023 Administrator of the Year Matt Henry: Owensboro Independent Schools, Kentucky Society for Technology in Education Impact Technology Support Staff of the Year

Hancock County Charlena Williams: Hancock County Middle School, 2023 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award Winner

Henderson County Amber Hays: Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center (Henderson County), 2023 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award Winner

Hopkins County Kelly Gates: Pride Elementary School (Hopkins County), 2023 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year Brian Welch: Madisonville North Hopkins High School (Hopkins County), Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching

Ohio County Eddie Groves: Ohio County High School, Outstanding Social Studies Teacher of the Year, 2023 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award Winner



KBE says a group of 36 of the honorees attended a celebratory luncheon immediately following a KBE meeting.