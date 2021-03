EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - The pandemic halted several school activities last year including high school Prom. The University of Southern Indiana offered a special Prom night for freshmen who missed out on that experience. USI Student Activities board members came up with the idea saying they knew too many people who missed out on their Prom night. Students said they're excited to see friends and to get dressed up. Some finally getting a chance to wear a dress that's been hanging in the closet for a year.

"I wasn't expecting anything like this to happen. And when they did cancel school, I thought I'll still get to wear it and I'll still get to go to Prom. Then they eventually said that Prom was canceled so I thought to myself, what am I gonna do with this dress that I spent so much money on? And I love it so much. Then it sat in my closet for a very long time, and I actually just tried it on last week," said freshman Sydney England.