OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The Kentucky House unanimously approves a bill that would impact how much car and truck owners pay in vehicle taxes.

The move comes after some drivers saw a major spike in how much they paid this year.

“Everything is more expensive these days. It doesn’t make it any better for an individual citizen,” said Harold Jeffers of Owensboro.

Among the things getting more expensive is how much Kentuckians pay in vehicle taxes.

“I’ve gotten a lot of Facebook messages, a lot of emails, a lot of phone calls, messages that people were upset about the fact that they were going up so high,” said State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, R-Muhlenberg County.

The Kentucky House approved a bill that changes how those taxes are determined by using the average trade-in to determine a vehicle’s value instead of the current system using a rough or clean trade in value. That change would start next year.

“The first part is to address what was felt like has been going on for years, that they were over-valuated vehicles and overtaxing people,” said State Rep. Prunty, who was one of nearly 40 co-sponsors of the House bill.

It also allows for Kentuckians to apply for at least a partial refund for overpayment of vehicle taxes paid this year. This bill follows an increase of up to 40% for some drivers, which was caused by limited vehicle supply and high demand, which drove up valuations.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

“It’s pretty high, but then, you know, everything is going up high,” said Michael Payne of Owensboro, who also said he paid about $50 more in vehicle taxes for his Dodge than he did last year. He thinks the bill could give some relief to those paying vehicle taxes.

“It should,” he said. “I mean, if they go back to the regular program, like how they adjust them, it will be lower. It will be 50 dollars or 60 dollars or 70 dollars.”

But other Kentuckians say they’re not sure if the changes will make much of a difference.

The bill now heads to the Senate, but State Rep. Prunty says she’s unsure if the Senate will make any changes to the House version.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2022)