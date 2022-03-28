OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Charter schools are a step closer to being able to start operating in Kentucky.

The state Senate Education Committee approved a bill allowing for them to be funded in the commonwealth. It now goes to the full senate, a week after the house approved it.

As the school year starts winding down, the ongoing charter school debate picks up again.

“They give parents a choice,” said Jim Waters of the Bluegrass Institute.

“It takes funds away from the public school,” said Mike Sprague of the Henderson County Education Association.

The Senate committee approved the House bill, which calls for a funding mechanism to run charter schools in Kentucky, and allows for two pilot charter schools to start in Louisville and northern Kentucky, before others set up in other parts of the commonwealth. Waters says charter schools already exist in Indiana and other neighboring states, and Kentucky can learn what did and didn’t work in those schools.

“We can see how they work, what the pitfalls have been, and this bill really sets up a pilot program so that we can see how they work in Kentucky,” he explained.

Waters adds charter schools help close achievement gaps in ways public schools haven’t been able to. The House narrowly approved the bill last week.

“We’ve got options now. We’ve got private schools. now we’re going to throw another different school in different cities?” said Sprague. He adds charter schools will take money away from public schools, and are not as transparent as public schools.

“It’s not the public school that’s running the charter school, it will be an entity that will get paid. They’ll have your own board members, you won’t necessarily know who they are, they don’t have to show their bottom line financially,” he said.

Earlier this month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the bill unconstitutional, and promised to veto it. The full Senate is expected to vote on the house bill later this week.

(This story was originally published on March 28, 2022)