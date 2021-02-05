KYTC begins pre-treatment of western Ky. highways

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – In anticipation of snow forecasted for western Kentucky this weekend, KYTC District 2 Snow and Ice Team are preparing by pre-treating the highways. District 2 is comprised of Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster and Union Counties.

Drivers are asked to be aware of slow-moving trucks on the road spraying brine on bridges, overpasses, and other potential trouble spots throughout the day.

While the forecast only calls for an inch of snow, temperatures are expected to hover near freezing around the time the snow is expected to arrive Saturday night.

When brine is sprayed on pavement, it dries to leave a fine powder coating of salt that sticks to the road surface and is available to be activated by falling snow in the early hours of a snow and ice event. Pre-treating initially improves driving conditions by melting snow as it falls. It makes it easier for crews to plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from bonding to the pavement.

According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office, snow showers are expected to develop across the region Saturday night and continue until about daylight Sunday.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)