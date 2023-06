HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 has sent a traffic advisory alerting motorists to an upcoming detour in Beaver Dam beginning on June 14.

According to KYTC, a contractor plans to address utility work, and drivers should anticipate a 16 calendar day road closure starting at West 4th Street to 7th Street. A signed detour will be in place while the work is addressed.