MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – These are routes currently blocked due to high water in District 2. There are likely others that will rise and fall quickly without making it into the report. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says do not drive through flooded sections of roads. Signs have been posted.

Henderson County: KY 136 is Closed at MP 0.0 – MP 5.0.

Union County: KY 667 is Closed at MP 5.7 – MP 11.2.

Union County: KY 1452 is Closed at MP 0.0 – MP 1.9.

Union County: KY 1637 is Closed at MP 0.0 MP 2.9.

Lists are updated more frequently on the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages: @kytcdistrict2.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.