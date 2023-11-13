HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet removed the third lane on the northbound Twin Bridge that was previously used for southbound traffic.

Traffic on the northbound Twin Bridge was backed up for miles on Monday while crews removed temporary divider sticks and restriped the highway. Traffic was backed up all the way to the I-69 and Audubon Parkway exits. One trucker told Eyewitness News he waited for two hours on US 41 for two hours before getting to the bridge.

Normal traffic flow has now been restored to the bridges.