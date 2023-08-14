HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking history enthusiasts in the Henderson County area to assist in preserving the history of the local Black community from post-Civil War to Civil Rights.

According to a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and cultural Resource Analysts, a cultural resource management firm, are collaborating with local partners to develop a historical context addressing segregation and the ascent of the Black community in the region as part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project. The historic context aims to identify significant locations vital to Black community life, such as churches, schools, medical facilities and cemeteries. Participants will be asked to provide oral history interviews, which will be curated with an accredited repository.

Those interested may contact John Dickerson of CRA by email or by calling 812-725-3349; or by emailing Architectural Historian for the Transportation Cabinet Jonna Mabelitini.