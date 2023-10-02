HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced inspection progress on the US 41 southbound Twin Bridge will require the lane closure to be swapped to the left lane on Tuesday. The right lane will be reopened to traffic during this time.

KYTC opened a third lane on the northbound bridge for southbound traffic last week to prevent traffic congestion. Officials say the inspection is federally mandated, and expected to last through November 18.

You can view traffic on the twin bridges on our Tower Cam page.