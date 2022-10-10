KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.

Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this increased the survival of the hellbender young by 50 times what is observed in the wild.

Officials say after being raised for several years in the lab, the hellbenders were recently released into Kentucky streams. This is the first ever release of lab-raised hellbenders into Kentucky. This long term restoration effort is expected to increase the species’ population to prevent listing under the Endangered Species Act.