Labor statistics: Owensboro only metro area with lower unemployment than June 2019

Webster County officials are scheduled to announce the details of a new manufacturing facility, with the anticipation of 50 jobs.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says Owensboro is the only metropolitan area in the country to see a drop in unemployment between June 2019 and June 2020.

Of the 389 metro areas measured in the monthly metropolitan area employment and unemployment tracker, 388 of them saw an increase. Atlantic City, New Jersey saw the largest increase with a nearly 30 percent jump in unemployment from the same point in 2019. Unemployment in Owensboro dropped from 4.4 percent in June 2019 to 4.2 percent in June 2020.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

