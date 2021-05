EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The fall lineup is coming together for the Ford Center.

Lady A will bring their “What a Song Can So” tour to the Tri-state in late August, with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts.

Tickets go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. They will be also be available for purchase at the Ford Center’s ticket office beginning June 2.