Lady Colnels and Pioneers gear up for upcoming playoff tournaments

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY (WEHT)– It’s going to be a big weekend for area high school softball teams.

“I remember going to the square and watching Wilson ride around in the firetruck with all his girls and now it’s like we finally get to live that dream. I’m so excited to get to go to state,” Boonville’s second and right fielder, Mallory Smith, said.

The Pioneers are gearing up for the state finals in Greenwood this weekend. Head Coach Kalyn Chapman said the girls are working on showing off their strengths.

“We are trying to focus on our strengths and really focus on what we can do to put the ball in play, no matter the pitching we face, the offense the other team may have,” Chapman said.

The Class 3A team is set to play Guerin Catholic Friday June 11 at 8 p.m. with Center Grove High School in Greenwood hosting.

Across the river, Henderson County’s softball team was also practicing Tuesday morning. The girls recently celebrated a regionals win- the first since 2006.

“It’s just a good feeling to win Region for the first time in a very long time,” center fielder, Kaytlan Kemp said.

Now these girls will be heading to Lexington for the weekend to play in the semi state tournament. Coach Shannon Troutman said they’ve been working hard all season.

“Practicing hard, working hard, trying to continue the same path we’ve been on all year. We’ve had a goal all year long and that’s what we’re trying to continue toward,” Troutman said.