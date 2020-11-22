Lake’s Metro Deli serves last customer Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) One Evansville deli shop served its last customer Saturday for the foreseeable future.

Lake’s Metro Deli on Green River Road announced in early November that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they would shut down and take some time to rebrand and start a new concept that could include seafood and fresh fish.

Owner Lake Russell says they also plan to do a food truck, featuring some favorite Lake’s Metro Deli menu items. He says with the amount of unknowns with the pandemic, nothing is for sure yet.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

