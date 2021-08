EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Land O’Lakes donated nearly 40,000 pounds of mac and cheese to Tri-State Food Bank on Thursday.

Officials with the Tri-State Food Bank say the donation will help an estimated 8,000 families throughout 33 counties in the Tri-State.

The donation is part of Land O’Lakes First Run program, where they donate truck loads of products to food banks. Since 2010, more than 6 million pounds of food have been donated.