Landon’s Hope gives during the holidays

SEBREE, Ky (WEHT) – On December 22, the Webster County Board of Education posted on their Facebook page about a toy drive happening in the county.

Landon’s Hope had over 35,000 toys to give away for Christmas on Wednesday, and the toys were to go to families in need.

Landon’s Hope is a thrift store and a food bank according to their sign, but this website also considers them a resource center. The website states that the charity is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They can be contacted at either (270) 844-3334 or (270) 635-1400.