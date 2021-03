EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville city officials said lane closures have started on First Avenue from Pigdeon Creek to Diamond Avenue. First Avenue is restricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound for work on a water main improvement project. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said left turns may be restricted on First Avenue from Diamond Avenue.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)