MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that motorists should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning on January 30 to allow for cross drain repairs.

Authorities say closures will occur along the route at the following interctions:

KY 69 extending to Buck Powers Road

Buck Powers Road extending to Goring Road

KY 1700 extending to Goring Road

Each section will be open to traffic as the drain work is completed.

