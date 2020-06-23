Lane closures expected on twin bridges over next two weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Motorists can anticipate lane restrictions on the U.S. 41 bridges from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m beginning this week.

The closure is necessary for the contractor to remove the old elevation paint markings on the bridge piers and apply new markings. The project may take up to two weeks to complete.

The work began Monday on the northbound bridge.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce their speed and observe traffic control while traveling through this work zone.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

