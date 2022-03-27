HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Beginning March 28, motorists can anticipate some lane closures in Henderson. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say there will be nighttime lane restrictions for Southbound US 41 between Walnut Lane and Stratman Road.

They say the nighttime work on US 41 for both Monday and Tuesday will begin at 8:00 p.m. and end at 6:00 a.m. These were the remaining improvements from Henderson Power and Light.

