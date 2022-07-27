EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live near the northside of Evansville, you may come across some traffic delays very soon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will start railroad repairs next month.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 1, the right northbound lane of US 41 near the intersection of Lynch Road will be closed. INDOT says this closure will allow crews to repair a railroad crossing.

The work is expected to take under a week to complete. During the closure, the right turn lane will also be closed. Officials say US 41 North will have access to the left northbound lane during the work.

INDOT is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.